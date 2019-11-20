Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan Shares New Song “Now That I’m Back”: Listen

Frances Quinlan of Hop Along has shared another new song from her forthcoming solo album Likewise. Take a listen to “Now That I’m Back,” accompanied by visuals that Quinlan painted herself, below. Scroll down for Quinlan’s statement on the track.

Likewise is out on January 31, 2020 (via Saddle Creek). Hop Along’s most recent album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, came out in spring 2018.

Frances Quinlan: