Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan Shares New Song “Now That I’m Back”: Listen

Frances Quinlan of Hop Along has shared another new song from her forthcoming solo album Likewise. Take a listen to “Now That I’m Back,” accompanied by visuals that Quinlan painted herself, below. Scroll down for Quinlan’s statement on the track.
Likewise is out on January 31, 2020 (via Saddle Creek). Hop Along’s most recent album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, came out in spring 2018.
Frances Quinlan:
I find it mystifying that my idea of love has aged and changed right
alongside me. I’d always thought of love as something one is given, I
didn’t think much about my own capacity for love, for generosity.
That’s too bad, but now I understand a little better, I hope. At this
point I think love is always there, it exists in the margins, one
needs only to access it (though this occasionally requires some
struggle and at times some pain).
Compromise is often required for the survival of most relationships. I
was thinking about my struggles with compromise for the sake of
understanding someone outside myself. It’s a long road, I think this
song just portrays the start of it. Love is always around, even as
great chunks of time drift from us and we inevitably find ourselves
altered and wondering how we got to this place. I frighten myself with
thoughts of love disappearing from my life, or of my hardening as a
person. I’ve had some odd chapters over the last few years. I think
this song came out of one of them.