Hot Chip Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song: Listen

Hot Chip are back with their seventh album A Bath Full of Ecstasy. The new record is out June 21 via Domino. They’ve also shared a video for the LP’s first single “Hungry Child.” Watch the Saman Kesh-directed video starring Martin Starr (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Party Down”) and Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us”) below.
The band has also announced a world tour, with festival dates this summer and headlining shows this fall. Check out their itinerary below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
A Bath Full of Ecstasy marks the band’s first project to feature outside production—they worked with Philippe Zdar and Rodaidh McDonald, who’s known for his work with the xx and Jamie xx. Hot Chip’s last record was 2015’s Why Make Sense?. In 2017, the band’s members joined members of Caribou, Floating Points, Simian Mobile Disco, and Junior Boys for an experimental album.
A Bath Full of Ecstasy:
01 Melody of Love
02 Spell
03 Bath Full of Ecstasy
04 Echo
05 Hungry Child
06 Positive
07 Why Does My Mind
08 Clear Blue Skies
09 No God
Hot Chip:
04-04 London, England – Village Underground
04-05 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
04-06 Bristol, England – Trinity
04-08 Paris, France – Trabendo
04-09 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Orangerie
04-11 Cologne, Germany – Luxor
04-12 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo
04-13 Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theatre
04-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
04-29 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05-01 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
05-02 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
05-04 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
05-24 London, England – All Points East Festival
06-01 Egeskov Castle, Denmark – Heartland Festival
06-08 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival
06-14-18 Mannheim, Germany – Maifeld Derby Festival
06-28-30 Somerset, England – Glastonbury Festival
06-04 Catalonia, Spain – Vida Festival
06-05 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France – Pointu Festival
06-11 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
06-11-13 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Live Festival
06-19-21 Macclesfield, England – Bluedot Festival
06-19-21 Biarritz, France – Biarritz en été Festival
06-26 Aulnoye-Aimeries, France – Les Nuits Secrètes Festival
08-02-04 Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now Festival
08-04 Glasgow, Scotland – Playground of Sound Festival
08-16 St Malo, France – La Route du Rock Festival
08-16-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
08-30 Vlieland, Netherlands – Into the Great Wide Open Festival
09-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09-04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09-07 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09-08 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09-09 Boston, MA – Royale
09-10 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
09-12 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
09-13 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
09-14 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09-17 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
09-18 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
09-19 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
09-20 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
09-24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
09-25 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09-27 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
10-17 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
10-18 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 1
10-21 Bristol, England – O2 Academy
10-22 Nottingham, England – Rock City
10-24 Norwich, England – LCR
11-30 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
12-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
12-03 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
12-04 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – den Atelier
12-05 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
12-07 Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre
12-11 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
12-14 Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern
12-15 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller