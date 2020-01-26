How to Watch and Live Stream the 2020 Grammys

It’s Music’s Biggest Night. The 2020 Grammy Awards take place today (January 26) in Los Angeles, California. The broadcast and live stream of the main ceremony begin at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) on the CBS Television Network and the CBS All Access apps. Before then, however, you can tune into the Premiere Ceremony® for more awards and performances. Plus, there’s GRAMMYs Live From the Red Carpet. Below, learn how to watch all the coverage for a full day of Grammys.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony®

The bulk of Grammy Awards are handed out during the Premiere Ceremony®, which takes place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (12:30 p.m. Pacific) and wraps up around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Pacific). The whole ceremony is free to stream live internationally on GRAMMY.com. In addition, the live stream of the Premiere Ceremony® will be available to watch as an on-demand video on GRAMMY.com for the next 90 days.

The Premiere Ceremony® is hosted by Imogen Heap. Presenters include Esperanza Spalding, famed producer Jimmy Jam, and “Despacito” superstar Luis Fonsi. Plus, Best New Artist nominee Yola, Angélique Kidjo, and others will perform during the Premiere Ceremony®.

How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet

First, the Recording Academy and CBS are streaming GRAMMYs Live From the Red Carpet live on Twitter at @RecordingAcad and @CBS, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Pacific). The Twitter live stream is hosted by ET Live’s Cassie DiLaura and the Recording Academy’s Alina Vission.

Then, at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific), CBS Television Network and CBS All Access will broadcast the official red carpet special. The special is hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

How to Watch the Grammys Main Ceremony

The 2020 Grammys Main Ceremony takes place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) on CBS Television Network and the CBS All Access apps. For the second consecutive year, Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys. Presenters at the Main Ceremony include Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, and Common. Taking the stage to perform are Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and many others. Check out the full list of 2020 Grammy Award performers.