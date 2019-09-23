Iceage to Replace Dungen at OctFest 2019

Iceage have been added to the lineup for OctFest 2019. The Danish band will replace Dungen, who have had to cancel their set due to unforeseen visa issues. “Today we regret to inform that due to unforeseen visa delays we will not be able to make it to Desert Daze and Pitchfork’s OctFest next month,” Dungen said. “We are looking to reschedule U.S. tour dates in the first six months of 2020, so please bare with us.”

OctFest 2019, the third annual celebration of beer, music, and food, takes place on Saturday, October 19 at New York City’s Knockdown Center. In addition to Iceage, the lineup includes Parquet Courts, Mogwai, Screaming Females, Lower Dens, Duster, METZ, Priests, Empath, and Control Top. Plus, more than 50 breweries from six continents will be represented at this year’s OctFest.

Tickets to OctFest 2019 are $45 and include six 3 oz. beer samples. Beer sampling hours are 3-8 p.m., and festival hours are 3-11 p.m. Get tickets here.

