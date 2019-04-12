Iconic Shuttered Record Stores Honored in New T-Shirt Series

Coinciding with Record Store Day 2019, Danish headphone brand AIAIAI will launch a benefit T-shirt series called RPM-RIP. Curated by Trevor Jackson, the series features contributions from six designers to six cities that have lost iconic record stores in recent years, including London’s Groove Records, Tokyo’s Cisco, and New York City’s Kim’s Video & Music. Proceeds from RPM-RIP will go towards establishing AIAIAI’s RPM Foundation, which is a fund to help support projects by artists and musicians. T-shirts will be limited to 50 per city—see AIAIAI’s website for more information and check out some of the designs below.

“I spent a large part of my youth in a basement of record stores obsessively digging through racks of vinyl learning as much about design as I did record labels, writers, musicians, producers, and engineers,” Jackson said in a statement. “None of these stores exist anymore, rents rise, cities evolve, formats change, but the cultural impact of them live on.”

