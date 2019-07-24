Imagine Dragons – Birds (Animated Video)

Get Origins, ft. Birds, Natural, Zero and Bad Liar, out now: http://smarturl.it/OriginsID
LYRICS
Two hearts
One valve,
Pumping the blood, we were the flood, we were the body and
Two lives
One life
Sticking it out, letting you down, making it right
Seasons they will change, life will make you grow, dreams will make you cry, cry, cry
Everything is temporary, everything will slide, love will never die, die, die
I know that birds fly in different directions
I hope to see you again
Sunsets,
Sunrises,
Living the dream, watching the leaves, changing the seasons
Some nights
I think of you
Reliving the past, wishing it’d last, wishing and dreaming
Seasons they will change, life will make you grow, death can make you hard, hard, hard
Everything is temporary, everything will slide, love will never die, die, die
I know that birds fly in different directions
I hope to see you again
Birds fly in different directions
So fly high, so fly high
When the moon is looking down
Shining light upon your ground
I’m flying up to let you see
That the shadow cast is me
I know that birds fly in different directions
I hope to see you again
Birds fly in different directions
So fly high, so fly high
So fly high, so fly high
So fly high, so fly high
Music video by Imagine Dragons performing Birds (Animated Video).
