Imagine Dragons – Birds (Animated Video)

LYRICS

Two hearts

One valve,

Pumping the blood, we were the flood, we were the body and

Two lives

One life

Sticking it out, letting you down, making it right

Seasons they will change, life will make you grow, dreams will make you cry, cry, cry

Everything is temporary, everything will slide, love will never die, die, die

I know that birds fly in different directions

I hope to see you again

Sunsets,

Sunrises,

Living the dream, watching the leaves, changing the seasons

Some nights

I think of you

Reliving the past, wishing it’d last, wishing and dreaming

Seasons they will change, life will make you grow, death can make you hard, hard, hard

Everything is temporary, everything will slide, love will never die, die, die

I know that birds fly in different directions

I hope to see you again

Birds fly in different directions

So fly high, so fly high

When the moon is looking down

Shining light upon your ground

I’m flying up to let you see

That the shadow cast is me

I know that birds fly in different directions

I hope to see you again

Birds fly in different directions

So fly high, so fly high

So fly high, so fly high

So fly high, so fly high

Music video by Imagine Dragons performing Birds (Animated Video). © 2019 KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

http://vevo.ly/Wz72CB



source

