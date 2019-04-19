Injury Reserve Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Koruna & Lime”: Listen

Injury Reserve—the Arizona rap trio of Ritchie With a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and producer Parker Corey—have announced their debut album. The self-titled LP arrives May 17 via Loma Vista. Below, check out a video for their new single “Koruna & Lime.”

Earlier this year, Injury Reserve shared the single “Jawbreaker” with Rico Nasty and Pro Teens and “Jailbreak from the Tesla” featuring Aminé. In 2017, they shared the EP Drive it Like it’s Stolen, which featured the track “See You Sweat.” Their last full-length release, the Floss mixtape, arrived in 2016.