Interpol Add Tour Dates, Share New Song “Fine Mess”: Listen

Interpol have shared a new single called “Fine Mess.” The track follows their 2018 LP Marauder. Listen below. The band has also added more dates to their world tour, including a show in Kansas City with Foals. Find Interpol’s schedule below; tickets are available here.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Interpol’s Paul Banks on the Music That Made Him.”

Interpol:

01-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre !

02-01 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium !

02-02 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre !

02-05 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre !

02-07 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre !

02-08 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater !

02-09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant !

02-11 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works !

02-12 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club !

02-14 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz !

02-15 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem !

02-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !

03-28 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Teatro Vorterix

03-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza

03-30 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

04-02 Asuncion, Paraguay – Asuncionico

04-05 Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

04-07 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza

04-09 Lima, Peru – Domos Art

05-01 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ! ^

05-02 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland %

05-04 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05-05 Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

05-07 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

05-08 St Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

05-10 Miami, FL – Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

05-11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

05-25 London, England – All Points East Festival

05-30 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-01 Kværndrup, Denmark – Heartland Festival

06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-04 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

06-05 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

06-07 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06-10 Moscow, Russia – Adrenaline Stadium

06-12 Kiev, Ukraine – Green Theatre

06-21 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06-23 Scheeßel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06-25 Leeds, England – O2 Academy

06-26 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome

06-30 Marmande, France – Garorock

07-02 Paris, France – L’Olympia

07-04 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennes de Belfort

07-07 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

! with Sunflower Bean

^ with Car Seat Headrest

% with Snail Mail