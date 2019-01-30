Interpol Add Tour Dates, Share New Song “Fine Mess”: Listen

Interpol have shared a new single called “Fine Mess.” The track follows their 2018 LP Marauder. Listen below. The band has also added more dates to their world tour, including a show in Kansas City with Foals. Find Interpol’s schedule below; tickets are available here.
Read Pitchfork’s feature “Interpol’s Paul Banks on the Music That Made Him.”
Interpol:
01-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre !
02-01 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium !
02-02 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre !
02-05 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre !
02-07 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre !
02-08 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater !
02-09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant !
02-11 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works !
02-12 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club !
02-14 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz !
02-15 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem !
02-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !
03-28 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Teatro Vorterix
03-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
03-30 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
04-02 Asuncion, Paraguay – Asuncionico
04-05 Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic
04-07 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza
04-09 Lima, Peru – Domos Art
05-01 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ! ^
05-02 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland %
05-04 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05-05 Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
05-07 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
05-08 St Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
05-10 Miami, FL – Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
05-11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
05-25 London, England – All Points East Festival
05-30 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-01 Kværndrup, Denmark – Heartland Festival
06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret
06-04 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
06-05 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
06-07 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06-10 Moscow, Russia – Adrenaline Stadium
06-12 Kiev, Ukraine – Green Theatre
06-21 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06-23 Scheeßel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-25 Leeds, England – O2 Academy
06-26 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome
06-30 Marmande, France – Garorock
07-02 Paris, France – L’Olympia
07-04 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennes de Belfort
07-07 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival
! with Sunflower Bean
^ with Car Seat Headrest
% with Snail Mail