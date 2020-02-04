Irreversible Entanglements Announce New Album Who Sent You?

The free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements have announced their new album: Who Sent You? is out March 20 via International Anthem/Don Giovanni. Watch the video for their new song “No Más”—shot in Johannesburg, South Africa by Imani Nikyah Dennison—below.

Irreversible Entanglements features Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother), saxophonist Keir Neuringer, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, bassist Luke Stewart, and drummer Tcheser Holmes. They released their self-titled debut in 2017.

Read “How Chicago Label International Anthem Is Rewriting the Rules of Jazz” on the Pitch.

Who Sent You?:

01 The Code Noir / Amina

02 Who Sent You – Ritual

03 No Más

04 Blues Ideology

05 Bread Out of Stone