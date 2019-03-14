J Balvin and Sean Paul Share New Song “Contra La Pared”: Listen

Sean Paul and J Balvin have teamed up for a new song called “Contra La Pared.” It’s produced by Tainy. Check it out below. They’ll release a music video for the song tomorrow (March 15) at 10 a.m. Eastern, as Entertainment Tonight notes.

J Balvin and Sean Paul collaborated previously on Major Lazer’s 2017 track “Buscando Huellas.”

J Balvin released his latest album, Vibras, in May 2018. Earlier this year, he joined benny blanco, Tainy, and Selena Gomez for the single “I Can’t Get Enough.” The track’s music video came out earlier this week.