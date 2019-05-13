J Balvin Announces North American Tour

J Balvin has announced a North American tour. The “Arcoiris Tour” begins in August after his Lollapalooza headlining set, and winds down in October at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. He’ll be joined by Lyanno and Eladio Carrion on select dates. Find his itinerary below and buy tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

J Balvin recently performed at Coachella, where he brought out Spanish pop star Rosalía for a live rendition of their joint track “Con Altura.” Last year, Balvin released his latest record Vibras.

