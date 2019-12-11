J. Cole Announces Dreamville Music Festival 2020

J. Cole has announced the 2020 edition of his Dreamville Music Festival will take place on April 6, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lineup has not yet been announced.

Dreamville Music Festival 2020 will be the second annual edition of Cole’s event, after the rapper was forced to postpone the festival in 2018 due to Hurricane Florence. The 2019 festival was held at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park. In July, Cole released Revenge of the Dreamers III, a compilation of tracks pulled from a 10-day recording session at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta that resulted in 124 completed songs.

