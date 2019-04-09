J Mascis Covers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That”: Listen

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis has released a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That.” The original appeared on the band’s 1979 record Damn the Torpedoes. Hear Mascis’ cover below.

Mascis continues to tour behind his latest solo record, Elastic Days, which came out last year. Check out his schedule, which includes a pair of headlining shows in Japan, below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

J Mascis:

04-16 Tokyo, Japan – Shibuya WWWX

04-17 Osaka, Japan – Drop

05-09 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

05-10 London, England – Islington Assembly Hall

05-11 Leeds, England – Belgrave Music Hall

05-13 Glasgow, Scotland – St. Luke’s

05-14 Oxford, England – O2 Academy Oxford

05-15 Nottingham, England – Rescue Rooms

05-17 Liverpool, England – Arts Club

05-18 Bristol, England – Thekla

05-19 Manchester, England – Manchester Gorilla

06-15 Provincetown, MA – Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn

06-21 Athens, Greece – AN Club

07-01 Hamburg, Germany – Knust

07-03 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

07-06 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

07-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

07-09 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown

07-11 Genova, Italy – Giardini Luzzati

07-12 Prato, Italy – Festival Delle Colline

07-14 Rome, Italy – Rome Unplugged in Monti