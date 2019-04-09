J Mascis Covers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That”: Listen

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis has released a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That.” The original appeared on the band’s 1979 record Damn the Torpedoes. Hear Mascis’ cover below.
Mascis continues to tour behind his latest solo record, Elastic Days, which came out last year. Check out his schedule, which includes a pair of headlining shows in Japan, below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
J Mascis:
04-16 Tokyo, Japan – Shibuya WWWX
04-17 Osaka, Japan – Drop
05-09 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
05-10 London, England – Islington Assembly Hall
05-11 Leeds, England – Belgrave Music Hall
05-13 Glasgow, Scotland – St. Luke’s
05-14 Oxford, England – O2 Academy Oxford
05-15 Nottingham, England – Rescue Rooms
05-17 Liverpool, England – Arts Club
05-18 Bristol, England – Thekla
05-19 Manchester, England – Manchester Gorilla
06-15 Provincetown, MA – Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn
06-21 Athens, Greece – AN Club
07-01 Hamburg, Germany – Knust
07-03 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
07-06 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
07-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
07-09 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown
07-11 Genova, Italy – Giardini Luzzati
07-12 Prato, Italy – Festival Delle Colline
07-14 Rome, Italy – Rome Unplugged in Monti