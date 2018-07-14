Jack White Is Now in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Jack White is now in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A custom Warstic-created bat that he used to play in a charity sandlot game is being inducted. The game took place on March 23 outside of the Cooperstown, New York, which is where the Hall of Fame is located. According to a press release, Jeff Idelson, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, was watching the charity game, and personally requested that White’s bat be inducted. Check out the bat below.

White is a known Detroit Tigers super-fan. Back in 2014, he threw the first pitch at a Tigers game. And last year, he issued a Third Man record that could only be obtained through a package that came with Tigers tickets.