Jack White to Perform at Bernie Sanders Rally in Detroit

Jack White will join Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as well as U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib during a rally on October 27 in Detroit, Michigan. White will perform a live set before joining Sanders, Tlaib, and local leaders and activists in a rally for “economic, environmental and racial justice,” according to a press release.

The event will take place in the gymnasium of Detroit’s Cass Technical High School (where White attended). Things kick off at 5:00 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The rally will be free and open to the public. You can RSVP here.

