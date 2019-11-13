James Blake Announces Solo Piano Concerts

James Blake has announced four “Solo Piano” shows. The intimate concerts will take place in December, at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel and New York’s Harvey Theatre. Check out the poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Earlier this year, Blake released his fourth full-length, Assume Form. In October, he contributed an essay about depression and toxic masculinity to It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and other lies), a collection of essays about mental health curated by writer and activist Scarlett Curtis.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “James Blake and the Pursuit of Happiness.”