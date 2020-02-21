James Blake to Perform With the Los Angeles Philharmonic

James Blake is set to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic this summer. The show, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, takes place on Saturday, August 22 at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out the event poster below.

Blake is playing shows in support of his Grammy-nominated record Assume Form. Find his schedule below.

James Blake:

03-06 Brooklyn, NY – 3 Dollar Bill

03-27 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

03-29 Martínez, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

04-03 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil

04-05 Sopó, Colombia – Festival Estéreo Picnic Sopó

04-14 Paris, France – L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

04-15 Zurich, Switzerland – X-tra

04-17 Hlavní Město Praha, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre

04-19 Frederiksberg, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

04-20 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

04-21 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

04-23 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

04-24 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

04-25 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

05-27 Barcelona, Spain – L’Auditori

07-05 London, England – Hyde Park

07-16 Dublin, Ireland – Iveagh Gardens

07-18 Salacgrīva, Latvia – Salacgrīva Fishermen’s Park

08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl