James Blake to Perform With the Los Angeles Philharmonic

James Blake is set to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic this summer. The show, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, takes place on Saturday, August 22 at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out the event poster below.
Blake is playing shows in support of his Grammy-nominated record Assume Form. Find his schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
James Blake:
03-06 Brooklyn, NY – 3 Dollar Bill
03-27 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile
03-29 Martínez, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina
04-03 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil
04-05 Sopó, Colombia – Festival Estéreo Picnic Sopó
04-14 Paris, France – L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
04-15 Zurich, Switzerland – X-tra
04-17 Hlavní Město Praha, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre
04-19 Frederiksberg, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
04-20 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
04-21 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
04-23 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
04-24 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal
04-25 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal
05-27 Barcelona, Spain – L’Auditori
07-05 London, England – Hyde Park
07-16 Dublin, Ireland – Iveagh Gardens
07-18 Salacgrīva, Latvia – Salacgrīva Fishermen’s Park
08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl