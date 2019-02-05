Jamila Woods Announces New Album LEGACY! LEGACY!, Shares New Song: Listen

Jamila Woods has announced her new album LEGACY! LEGACY! It’s her first full-length project since 2016’s HEAVN, and it’s out May 10 via Jagjaguwar. Woods has also dropped the new track “ZORA” with a music video directed by Vincent Martell (of VAM Studio). It was filmed in the Johnson Publishing Archives at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank, which hosts historical black literature. Watch it below.

Woods describes “ZORA” as “a song to get free from stereotypes & assumptions, inspired by the writing of Zora Neal Hurston.” LEGACY! LEGACY! includes production from oddCouple, Peter Cottontale, and Slot-A. It features Saba, Nico Segal, Nitty Scott, and others. The tracks are named after influential figures like Eartha Kitt, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sun Ra, James Baldwin, and Octavia Butler, among others. Check out the album cover and tracklist (which includes the previously shared “GIOVANNI”) below.

LEGACY! LEGACY!:

01 BETTY

02 ZORA

03 GIOVANNI

04 SONIA [ft. Nitty Scott]

05FRIDA

06 EARTHA

07 MILES

08 MUDDY

09 BASQUIAT [ft. Saba]

10 SUN RA [ft. theMIND and Jasminfire]

11 OCTAVIA

12 BALDWIN [ft. Nico Segal]

13 BETTY (for Boogie)

