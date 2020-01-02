Jan St. Werner’s New Song Features the Fall’s Mark E. Smith: Listen

Mouse on Mars’ Jan St. Werner has announced a new album. It’s called Molecular Meditation, and it’s out February 21 via Editions Mego. Listen to “VS Cancelled,” which features vocal contributions from the Fall’s Mark E. Smith, and take a look at the Molecular Meditation tracklist below.

On the track, Smith reads an e-mail from Domino Records severing the label’s relationship with the band Von Sudenfed. Before his death in early 2018, Smith had been in Von Sudenfed with St. Werner and his Mouse on Mars bandmate Andi Toma.

Read “The Glorious Savagery of the Fall’s Mark E. Smith” on the Pitch.

Molecular Meditation:

01 Molocular Meditation

02 Back to Animals

03 On the Infinite of Universe and Worlds

04 VS Cancelled