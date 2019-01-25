Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens, SOPHIE Nominated for 2019 GLAAD Awards

The nominations for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced. The acts up for Outstanding Music Artist include Janelle Monáe (Dirty Computer), Christine and the Queens (Chris), SOPHIE (OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES), Troye Sivan (Bloom), Brockhampton (Iridescence), Brandi Carlile (By the Way, I Forgive You), Kim Petras (Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1), Years & Years (Palo Santo), and more. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The GLAAD Media Awards seek to “honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.” There will be two award ceremonies: one in Los Angeles on March 28 and another in New York City on May 4. Recently, it was announced that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody would be removed as an Outstanding Film—Wide Release nominee due to allegations of sexual assault made against the film’s director Bryan Singer.

