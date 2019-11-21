Janelle Monáe Stars in Teaser for New Movie Antebellum: Watch

In March, it was revealed that Janelle Monáe had signed on to star in a new movie from the filmmaking duo of Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz. At the time, details were scarce—all that was reported by Deadline was that the film would be released by Lionsgate and that it was being helmed by the producers behind movies like Get Out, Us, and BlacKkKlansman.

Now, more details on that film have been released. It’s titled Antebellum and it arrives April 24, 2020. Monáe will portray an author named Veronica Henley who “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending history before it’s too late.” The trailer features sequences that appear to be set during the titular Civil War period, as well as the present day. Watch it below.

Monáe recently lent her voice to a character in the new Disney CGI “live-action” remake of The Lady and the Tramp. She’s set to play a leading role in season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming.