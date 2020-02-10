Janet Jackson Announces Summer Tour

Janet Jackson will be hitting the road this summer with her new “Black Diamond World Tour.” The shows will feature music from a forthcoming album called Black Diamond, as well as “a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814,” according to a press release.

Jackson’s tour begins in June. Find her poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Janet Jackson’s last new album, Unbreakable, was released in October 2015. She reissued Rhythm Nation 1814 last year to celebrate its 30th anniversary.