Janet May – New York, I am Home (Official Music Video)

The new single from Janet May, “New York, I am Home” is out now
Director & Producer: Pete Voelker
Music Production: Kenta Yonesaka x 420
Mixing: Joshua Ditty
Mastering: Metropolis Studios London
Lyrics:
In the Winter’s gloom,
By the Hudson River,
By the next new moon,
I ask God to deliver,
All of my hopes and dreams,
But they won’t come quicker,
We hit an empty bar,
Filled it up with laughter,
You hailed a taxi car,
But I said walkings faster,
I’ve found my feet again,
On the streets I’ve always known.
Its getting harder to find something,
That lasts longer than a year,
I went out to the ocean,
But I had to face my fears,
On the banks of the river,
New York I am home.
I knew a change would come,
But it blew like a howling gale,
All of my friends were taken,
My relationships had failed,
But I found myself,
In the warmth of the city light,
The sound of chimes,
From the roof of a church nearby,
Brought the smell of rain,
We were born again and I,
Knew we would survive,
And see spring on the Lower East Side.
Its getting harder to find something,
That lasts longer than a year,
I went out to the ocean,
But I had to face my fears,
On the banks of the river,
New York I am home,
On the banks of the river,
New York I am home.
A Spotz Studios // Avenue A Music Group production
Universal Music Group (In Partnership with Avenue A)
