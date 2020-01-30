Janet Weiss Announces Rescheduled Quasi Tour

Quasi has announced two legs of a new West Coast tour, kicking off with an April 23 show at Vancouver’s Biltmore Cabaret. The band previously had to cancel a 2019 tour after drummer Janet Weiss was in car accident that left her with a broken right leg and left collar bone.

Weiss left her other band, Sleater-Kinney, in July 2019 after a disconnect over the band’s creative direction just before the tour to support their latest album The Center Won’t Hold. The 2019 Quasi tour was scheduled to overlap with Sleater-Kinney’s. Quasi’s last LP was 2013’s Mole City.