Janet Weiss Opens Up About Leaving Sleater-Kinney

Janet Weiss has given her first interview since her departure from Sleater-Kinney in July, as Rolling Stone notes. In an interview with drummer Joe Wong for his podcast, The Trap Set With Joe Wong, Weiss discussed her role on Sleater-Kinney’s latest album, The Center Won’t Hold, which was produced by St. Vincent. “The rules changed within the band, and they told me the rules changed,” she explained. “I said, ‘Am I just the drummer now?’ They said yes. And I said, ‘Can you tell me if I am still a creative equal in the band?’ And they said no. So, I left.”

“I thought about it a lot,” Weiss continued, noting that the band went through counseling prior to her departure. “I mean, I will never play with two people like that again. They are totally unique, incredible, intuitive players. It’s a lot to walk away from. It’s my sisters, my family. But I couldn’t be in that band and have it not be equal, especially with what it represents to me. It represents equality.… How can we be fighting for equality and not have it in our band? It just became a disconnect.”

Weiss went on to discuss her relationship with bandmates Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. “They’re not evil people,” she said. “I just think the two of them are so connected and they really agree on almost everything, they just thought, ‘We’re gonna take this band somewhere and we want to be in charge of that, the two of us.’ I think I was a threat to where they wanted the band to go, and who I am, and that felt bad to me.”

Weiss added, “They had very specific ideas of what they wanted, and I just didn’t fit anymore. We couldn’t get on the same page. It was really hard, it was not something I took lightly at all…. But I love them and they seem happy. They’re doing the thing the way they want to do it. It doesn’t have to be the three of us; it could be this pure thing with the two of them.”

Weiss then discussed her decision to not take part in the tour behind The Center Won’t Hold: “The new record was made sort of without me and it would have been challenging to get up there on stage and deliver those songs like they were mine, when they weren’t mine at all,” she explained. “It just got real lonely for me.” Listen to the full interview here.

Following Weiss’ departure, Carrie Brownstein shared a statement on Instagram: “What am I supposed to say? She left. We asked her to stay. We tried. It’s hard and sad.” She also wrote, “Her playing on this record is amazing and she’s raved about this album to us and to Annie [Clark]. But we have to keep looking to the future.” On their current tour, Sleater-Kinney enlisted touring drummer Angie Boylan, a member of Aye Nako and Freezing Cold.

Shortly after leaving the group, Weiss suffered a broken leg and collar bone in a car accident, forcing her to cancel a planned tour with her band Quasi. “I am lucky my injuries will heal and I’ll be back at it in a couple months,” she said.