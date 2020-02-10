Jason Isbell Announces New Album Reunions, Share New Song “Be Afraid”: Listen

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are back with a new album. It’s called Reunions and it’s out May 15 (via Southeastern). Check out the first single “Be Afraid” below, and scroll down for the tracklist. Find physical editions of Reunions at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Reunions is Isbell’s follow-up to 2017’s The Nashville Sound. Since then, he has collaborated on the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, the debut album by the Highwomen, and Sheryl Crow’s latest album Threads. He also released a live album, Live From the Ryman.

Find Jason Isbell’s upcoming tour dates below and get tickets here.

Reunions:

01 What’ve I Done to Help

02 Dreamsicle

03 Only Children

04 Overseas

05 Running With Our Eyes Closed

06 River

07 Be Afraid

08 St. Peter’s Autograph

09 It Gets Easier

10 Letting You Go