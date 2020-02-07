Jay Electronica Says His New Album Is Out in 40 Days

The promise of a Jay Electronica album has been floating around for a long time. Tonight, he claimed that his debut album is finally coming in 40 days (which is March 18). His series of tweets seemed to hint that it’s called A Written Testimony. Find his tweets on the subject below.

A Jay Electronica album has been promised for over a decade now, but nothing ever materialized. An album called Act II: Patents of Nobility (the Turn) even had a tracklist at one point in 2012 that featured JAY-Z, Kanye West, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. His only official full-length to date is his 2007 mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge).

Over the years, he’s dropped collaborations with JAY-Z and DOOM, a “Control” verse that led to a mini-feud with Kendrick Lamar, and the occasional Soundcloud drop. Last year, he collaborated with Dave East and 070 Phi on “No Hoodie (Nothing to Lose).”





