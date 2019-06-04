Jay Som Announces New Album Anak Ko, Shares New Song “Superbike”: Listen

Melina Duterte, the artist better known as Jay Som, has announced a new record called Anak Ko (“my child” in Filipino). The follow-up to 2017’s Everybody Works is out August 23 (via Polyvinyl). Today, she’s shared the record’s first single “Superbike.” It arrives with a video that features a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Anak Ko. Watch it below.

Melina Duterte recorded, produced, engineered, and mixed Anak Ko at her Los Angeles home. It includes contributions from Vagabon, Justus Proffit, Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott, and Boy Scout’s Taylor Vick, as well as her Jay Som bandmates Zachary Elasser, Oliver Pinnell, and Dylan Allard. According to a press release, the title was inspired by a text message from her mother, who often tells her, “Hi anak ko, I love you anak ko.”

On Saturday, July 20, Jay Som is performing at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago’s Union Park. She and her band then head out on tour in September. Check out Jay Som’s schedule at the band’s website. Find tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 here, and grab tickets to the rest of the tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Anak Ko:

01 If You Want It

02 Superbike

03 Peace Out

04 Devotion

05 Nighttime Drive

06 Tenderness

07 Anak Ko

08 Crown

09 Get Well