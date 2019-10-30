Jay Som Postpones European Tour, Citing Mental Health

Melina Duterte has postponed Jay Som’s European tour. “I need to take this time to get my mental health in order and appreciate the patience,” she wrote. Duterte and her band’s European trek was scheduled to begin next week, on November 7 in Germany. The first show of the tour will now take place on March 17, 2020 in Bristol, England. All purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, according to Duterte. Find her note and the band’s updated tour poster below.

Jay Som released her sophomore album Anak Ko earlier this year. Duterte and her band have been playing North American shows in support of the LP. They have four shows remaining on the U.S. leg of the tour, including one tonight (October 30) in Washington, D.C. Then, in February, they’ll play two shows in Japan. Find a poster for those concerts below.