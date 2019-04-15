JAY-Z to Open NYC’s Renovated Webster Hall With Special “B-Sides” Show

By
star95radio
-
0
4


This month, the iconic NYC venue Webster Hall will reopen its doors. It has now been announced that the very first performance at the renovated venue will be JAY-Z. The “B-Sides 2” show—following his rarities-focused set in 2015—takes place on April 26. Tickets will be available here beginning Friday, April 19. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Webster Hall has already announced a wide array of events in the near future, including a Vampire Weekend album release show with pizza and bagels, plus performances by Patti Smith, Built to Spill, Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten, and more.



