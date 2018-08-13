Jeff Tweedy Announces New Book

Jeff Tweedy has announced a new book, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc. It will be released on November 13 via Penguin in the United States (and on November 22, via Faber & Faber, in the UK). According to a press release, the book will “takes fans into his songwriting process, from early days with Uncle Tupelo to writing Summerteeth, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, A Ghost Is Born, and beyond,” featuring stories from throughout his life and career. Check out the cover below.

Jeff Tweedy will embark on a solo tour this fall: Find tickets here. His last solo album, Together at Last, arrived in 2017.