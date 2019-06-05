Jefre Cantu-Ledesma Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Joy”: Listen

Brooklyn-based ambient artist Jefre Cantu-Ledesma has announced a new album: Tracing Back the Radiance is out July 12 via Mexican Summer. Check out “Joy,” the second of the record’s three tracks, below.

Tracing Back the Radiance includes contributions from Mary Lattimore (harp), Chuck Johnson (pedal steel guitar), Gregg Kowalksy (synthesizer), and more.



Jefre Cantu-Ledesma: “Joy”

(via Bandcamp)





Last year, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma released Limpid as the Solitudes, a collaborative album with Félicia Atkinson. In 2017, he released Fragments of a Season, which was a collaboration with Alexis Georgopolous. His last solo album was 2017’s On the Echoing Green.

Tracing Back the Radiance:

01 Palace of Time

02 Joy

03 Tracing Back the Radiance