Jenny Hval Announces 2020 Tour

Jenny Hval has announced a tour behind her recent album The Practice of Love. Following a series of European shows this fall, her dates span through April 2020 and include stops in Berlin, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Check out her itinerary below.
10-30 Paris, France – Centre Pompidou
11-09 Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival
11-17 Huddersfield, England – Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
11-23 Katowice, Poland – Ars Cameralis Festival
12-11 Hamburg, Germany – NORDWIND Festival – Kampnagel
02-15 Berlin, Germany – HAU 2
02-16 Berlin, Germany – HAU 2
04-02 Chicago, IL – Constellation (early show)
04-02 Chicago, IL – Constellation (late show)
04-04 Toronto, Ontario – Longboat Hall
04-06 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust
04-07 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust
04-09 Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theatre (early show)
04-09 Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theatre (late show)
04-11 San Francisco, CA – Grey Area – Grand Theatre
04-13 Seattle, WA – Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall