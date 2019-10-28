Jenny Hval Announces 2020 Tour

Jenny Hval has announced a tour behind her recent album The Practice of Love. Following a series of European shows this fall, her dates span through April 2020 and include stops in Berlin, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Check out her itinerary below.

Read about Jenny Hval on Pitchfork’s lists of the best songs and albums of the decade.

10-30 Paris, France – Centre Pompidou

11-09 Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival

11-17 Huddersfield, England – Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

11-23 Katowice, Poland – Ars Cameralis Festival

12-11 Hamburg, Germany – NORDWIND Festival – Kampnagel

02-15 Berlin, Germany – HAU 2

02-16 Berlin, Germany – HAU 2

04-02 Chicago, IL – Constellation (early show)

04-02 Chicago, IL – Constellation (late show)

04-04 Toronto, Ontario – Longboat Hall

04-06 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

04-07 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

04-09 Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theatre (early show)

04-09 Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theatre (late show)

04-11 San Francisco, CA – Grey Area – Grand Theatre

04-13 Seattle, WA – Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall