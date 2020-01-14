Jenny Lewis Writes Poem on Adam Sandler, Lupita, and Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs

Yesterday, the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced, with movies such as Parasite, Marriage Story, Joker, and more earning nods. Jenny Lewis wasn’t too impressed, however, taking to Twitter to write a 14-line poem shouting out some of the talent who went unrecognized by the Academy, such as Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Lupita Nyong’o in Us, Awkwafina in The Farewell, and more. Lewis concludes by deciding she’ll just tune in to Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s On Cinema Oscars special. Read the poem below.

Last week, Jenny Lewis shared “Under the Supermoon,” a new song in collaboration with Habib Koite for the benefit compilation Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1. Read Pitchfork’s feature “Jenny Lewis Escapes the Void.”

