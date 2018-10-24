Jessica Pratt Announces New Album Quiet Signs, Shares New Song: Listen

Jessica Pratt has announced a new album. Quiet Signs arrives February 8 via Mexican Summer/City Slang. It marks her third studio album, following 2015’s On Your Own Love Again. Watch the video for the LP’s first single, “This Time Around,” directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick, below. Scroll down for the tracklist and cover art.

Pratt co-produced her new album with Al Carlson. “On some level I considered an audience while making the last record,” Pratt wrote in a statement. “But my creative world was still very private then and I analyzed the process less. This was the first time I approached writing with the idea of a cohesive record in mind.”

Quiet Signs:

01 Opening Night

02 As the World Turns

03 Fare Thee Well

04 Here My Love

05 Poly Blue

06 This Time Around

07 Crossing

08 Silent Song

09 Aeroplane