Jessie Ware Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Spotlight”: Listen

Jessie Ware has announced a new record, What’s Your Pleasure?, which comes out June 5 (via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope). Contributors to the album include Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, James Ford, Midland, and more.

Along with the announcement, Ware has shared a song aclled “Spotlight” and its music video. Directed by Jovan Todorovic, the visual is set in Belgrade aboard the Blue Train, the private transport of former Yugoslavian leader Tito. Find it below.

What’s Your Pleasure? is Ware’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse. In a statement, Ware said, “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy

exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love.” Find her full statement below.

Jessie Ware: