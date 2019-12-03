Jill Scott Announces Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour

Jill Scott’s debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 turns 20 next year, and to celebrate, she’s announced a North American anniversary tour. The dates take her across the U.S. in February and March. Find those dates here, and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

“I’m going to be true to the album setlist,” Scott told Billboard. “I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their CD covers. Some may know the list by heart. I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposes with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”