Jim Jarmusch’s New Zombie Movie Starring Tom Waits, RZA, Iggy Pop Announced

The new Jim Jarmusch movie has been officially announced. The Dead Don’t Die is a zombie movie, and it’s out June 14 via Focus Features. The film was written and directed by Jarmusch. It stars Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carol Kane and Tom Waits.

Jarmusch has collaborated with many of the film’s stars in the past, including Iggy Pop (who had a small but memorable role in Dead Man), RZA (who scored and appeared in Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai), and Tom Waits (who starred in Down By Law). Coffee and Cigarettes features one memorable short with Tom Waits and Iggy Pop in conversation and another one where RZA and GZA spend time with Bill Murray. Jarmusch also directed the Stooges documentary Gimme Danger.

Jarmusch recently released a new collaborative album with Jozef van Wissem called An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil. Neil Young’s Dead Man soundtrack was recently reissued.