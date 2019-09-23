Jimmy Eat World Announce Tour and New Album Surviving

Jimmy Eat World have announced their 10th studio album. It’s called Surviving and it’s out October 18 via RCA. Below, check out the music video for lead single “All the Way (Stay).”

The band produced Surviving with Justin Meldal-Johnson. Meldal-Johnson co-produced Jimmy Eat World’s previous LP, 2016’s Integrity Blues, as well as the 2018 songs “Love Never” and “half heart.” A new version of “Love Never” is on Surviving.

Jimmy Eat World head out on tour next month. Check out their schedule below. Grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Surviving:

01 Surviving

02 Criminal Energy

03 Delivery

04 555

05 One Mil

06 All the Way (Stay)

07 Diamond

08 Love Never

09 Recommit

10 Congratulations