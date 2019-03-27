Jlin Shares New Song “No Name”: Listen

Jlin has shared a new track via this year’s Adult Swim Singles program. Listen to “No Name” below. It marks the first new solo track from the footwork producer this year, and follows Autobiography, the soundtrack to Royal Ballet choreographer Wayne McGregor’s dance performance of the same name. Prior to that release, Jlin’s last studio album was the excellent Black Origami.

Jlin recently featured on “Godmother,” a collaboration with Holly Herndon and Herndon’s “AI baby” named Spawn. Read our feature, “Jlin: Woman of Steel.”