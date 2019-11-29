Jme Returns With First Album in 4 Years, but Only on Vinyl and CD

Jme, the grime lynchpin who co-founded the Boy Better Know label with his brother Skepta, has released a new studio album called Grime MC—but it’s only available on vinyl and CD. The MC, who does not work with a publicist, said through his agent that the independently released album would receive a digital release “in the future before I die.”

The long-awaited follow up to 2015’s Integrity> features Skepta, Wiley, P Money, and Giggs. Ahead of its release, JME shared a trailer for the project, which features two album tracks: “Nang” and “You Watch Me.” Check that out below, along with his scheduled in-store appearances behind the album.