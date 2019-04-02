Joanna Newsom Announces Intimate Tour

Joanna Newsom has announced her first live shows since 2016. The incredibly titled “Strings/Keys Incident” kicks off in September in Philadelphia and currently wraps up the following month in Milwaukee. According to a press release, the concerts will feature “rare and intimate performances by Joanna alone: solo voice, harp and piano.” Check out her itinerary below.

Joanna Newsom’s latest LP, Divers, arrived in 2015. Since then, her discography has come to streaming services and cassette.

Joanna Newsom:

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center – Perelman

09-10 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-11 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-12 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

10-07 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-09 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-13 Milwaukee, WI – Irish Cultural and Heritage Center