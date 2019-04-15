Joanna Newsom Extends Tour – Pitchfork

Joanna Newsom recently announced an intimate solo harp/piano tour titled “String/Keys Incident,” her first live shows since 2016. Now, she’s added more dates in each of the cities she’s visiting: Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee. She heads out on the road in September and wraps up the following month. Check out her updated itinerary below.

Joanna Newsom released her latest LP, Divers, in 2015. Since then, her discography has come to streaming services and cassette.

Joanna Newsom:

09-06 Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center – Perelman

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center – Perelman

09-09 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-10 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-11 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-12 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-13 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-14 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09-15 New York, NY – El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

10-07 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-09 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10-12 Milwaukee, WI – Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

10-13 Milwaukee, WI – Irish Cultural and Heritage Center