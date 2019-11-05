Joe Pera Talks With You Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, First Clip Shared: Watch

Comedian Joe Pera has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of his meditative comedy series Joe Pera Talks With You. It returns to Adult Swim on Friday, December 6 at midnight Eastern. Today, the first preview clip for the show has been released. It shows Pera in a beauty parlor fielding questions about his love life while explaining who all the beauty shop’s patrons are. Watch it happen below.

Joe Pera Talks With You stars Joe Pera as a soft-spoken school teacher in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, alongside Jo Firestone and Conner O’Malley. Season 2 will feature 14 new episodes.

