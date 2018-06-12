Joey Badass’ Debut Mixtape 1999 Now Available on Streaming Services and Vinyl

In 2012, Joey Badass released his first mixtape and breakthrough project 1999. It’s now available on streaming platforms and vinyl for the first time ever. 1999 features Pro Era rappers including CJ Fly, Chuck Strangers, and the late Capital STEEZ. Listen below, and check out the vinyl here.

Pro Era has also announced this year’s lineup for the fourth annual STEEZ Day Festival. It takes place on July 8 in New York’s Central Park. Performing at the fest are Joey, Kirk Knight Flatbush Zombies, Madeintyo, and more. Hot 97’s Ebro and Peter Rosenberg will host STEEZ Day Festival 2018. Check out the poster below.

Watch Joey Badass on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: