John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China Soundtrack Reissue Announced

John Carpenter’s classic soundtrack for his 1986 film Big Trouble in Little China is being reissued by Mondo. It’s the first time in 30 years that the music will be available on vinyl. The 2xLP, 180-gram reissue comes in two colors: the “clear lightning bolt” version, a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive with only 500 pressed (Mondo’s booth at SDCC is #435), and a red vinyl available to purchase later through Mondo. See pictures below. The reissue, which James Plotkin remastered, features artwork by Phantom City Creative.

Last year, Carpenter released the album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, featuring new recordings of his iconic themes.

