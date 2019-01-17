John Carpenter’s They Live Soundtrack Reissue Announced

John Carpenter and Alan Howarth’s original score for Carpenter’s cult classic 1988 sci-fi film They Live is getting a new vinyl reissue via Death Waltz, as Forbes notes. A new package designed by Alan Hynes mirrors the film’s truth-revealing sunglasses and subliminal messages. See what it looks like below. The reissue is available on different colors of vinyl on January 30.

They Live, starring Roddy Piper and Keith David, is a sci-fi movie where a working class dude fights to reveal the aliens and subliminal messages that hide in plain sight. The film proved influential in popular culture and the world of graphic design. The new reissue follows the just-released book They Live: A Visual and Cultural Awakening, which features contributions from John Carpenter, Shepard Fairey, and others.

