John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante is back in the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the first time in a decade. The band announced the news on Instagram, saying that Josh Klinghoffer is out of the band after 10 years and Frusciante is back in. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love,” the band’s statement reads. “We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.” Find the post below.

Frusciante was a member of RHCP for their albums Mother’s Milk and Blood Sugar Sex Magik. He departed the band and returned in 1998. He appeared on their albums Californication, By the Way, and Stadium Arcadium. He left the band in 2009.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Frusciante’s To Record Only Water for Ten Days.