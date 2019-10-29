John Legend Rewrites Controversial Lyrics From “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

John Legend and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell have penned a modern update of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for Legend’s new Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition. The rewrite of Frank Loesser’s 1944 original, which Legend sings as a duet with Kelly Clarkson, scraps lyrics now considered sexually coercive, including those in which the suitor appears to spike his date’s drink.

According to a press release, the rewrite includes the lyrics:

I really can’t stay (Baby, it’s cold outside)

I’ve gotta go away (I can call you a ride)

This evening has been (So glad that you dropped in)

So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise)

My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ’em to hurry)

In addition, according to a new cover story by Karen Valby for Vanity Fair, the song includes the following exchange:

“What will my friends think…” sings Clarkson.

“I think they should rejoice,” Legend responds.

“… if I have one more drink?”

“It’s your body, and your choice.”

John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition is out November 8 (via Columbia).