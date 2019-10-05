Johnny Orlando – All These Parties

Official music video by Johnny Orlando performing “All These Parties” available now.
ALL THESE PARTIES LYRICS:
“Hey, how are you? How you been feeling?”
I’ve said this two hundred times through the weekend
I want better discussions; I want someone to care
Only came cos I knew that you would be there
Cos I know, you know, we don’t wanna be here
when we’re chilling at home, I could be there for years
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather all of you
I’m so done with sipping sadness, feeling dead in living rooms
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather, I’d rather all of you
I’d rather all of you
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties, so sick of all these parties
Let’s make an escape, and go back to your place
We don’t have to wait, I’ll chill with your roommates
We can do what we wanna, there’s no pressure with us
You can tell me your secrets; you know I won’t judge
I know, you know, we don’t wanna be here
All these bodies around but we could disappear
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather all of you
I’m so done with sipping sadness, feeling dead in living rooms
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather, I’d rather all of you
I’d rather all of you , so sick of these parties
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties, so sick of all these parties
Why are we still here
Why are we waiting
soon as the smoke clears
we can get out
So why are we still here
Don’t know these faces
soon as the smoke clears
we can get out
I’m so sick of all these parties
so sick of all these parties
I’m so sick of all these parties
so sick of all these parties
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather
I’d rather all of you
I’d rather all of you
Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new
I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather
I’d rather all of you
