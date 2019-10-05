Johnny Orlando – All These Parties

Official music video by Johnny Orlando performing “All These Parties” available now.

Listen to more from Johnny Orlando here – https://johnnyorlando.lnk.to/ATP

ALL THESE PARTIES LYRICS:

“Hey, how are you? How you been feeling?”

I’ve said this two hundred times through the weekend

I want better discussions; I want someone to care

Only came cos I knew that you would be there

Cos I know, you know, we don’t wanna be here

when we’re chilling at home, I could be there for years

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather all of you

I’m so done with sipping sadness, feeling dead in living rooms

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather, I’d rather all of you

I’d rather all of you

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties, so sick of all these parties

Let’s make an escape, and go back to your place

We don’t have to wait, I’ll chill with your roommates

We can do what we wanna, there’s no pressure with us

You can tell me your secrets; you know I won’t judge

I know, you know, we don’t wanna be here

All these bodies around but we could disappear

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather all of you

I’m so done with sipping sadness, feeling dead in living rooms

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather, I’d rather all of you

I’d rather all of you , so sick of these parties

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties, so sick of all these parties

Why are we still here

Why are we waiting

soon as the smoke clears

we can get out

So why are we still here

Don’t know these faces

soon as the smoke clears

we can get out

I’m so sick of all these parties

so sick of all these parties

I’m so sick of all these parties

so sick of all these parties

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather

I’d rather all of you

I’d rather all of you

Let’s get rid of everybody cos this feels like nothing new

I’m so sick of all these parties when I’d rather

I’d rather all of you

